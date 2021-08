‘The Project’ is quite an ambiguous term, isn’t it? Yet, it’s a term repeated again and again by Aston Villa staff and players during interviews. Upon signing his contract extension, Matt Targett referred to it after his extension in April, stating “... it’s a really exciting time and an exciting project.” CEO Christian Purslow has mentioned the project on numerous occasions. It is not just at Villa as sports journalists, pundits, as well as those inside the game have begun referring to projects — so what is ‘The Project’ at Aston Villa and what can we expect as it enters its fourth year?