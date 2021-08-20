Cancel
Imagination, Skittles help boy, 5, conquer Appalachian Trail

By The Associated Press
WTVR-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A boy who recently hiked the Appalachian Trail is preparing for his next adventure in kindergarten. Five-year-old Harvey Sutton tagged along with his parents over more than 2,100 miles to complete the feat. He was 4 years old when he and his parents began their walk...

