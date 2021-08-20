Imagination, Skittles help boy, 5, conquer Appalachian Trail

Little Free Library…A Welcome Stop On The Appalachian Trail. Pawling Library board members, Karen Franco and Wanda Rusiecki have, not only a passion for the Pawling Library’s main location and services on Broad Street in Pawling village, but they are the current caretakers of the Little Free Library, situated on the Appalachian Trail. The Little Free Library, a service of the Pawling Free Library, is specifically located at the Telephone Pioneer shelter on the Pawling segment of the Appalachian Trail.. It’s a “leave a book, take a book” arrangement for hikers to offload and refresh their reading supplies to the LFL. “Especially in the busy summer and fall months, we are delighted to meet up with “through” hikers at the shelter preparing for their day on the trail. They unanimously praise the availability of the LFL, grateful to pack some new reading for their journey,” Ms. Rusiecki happily explained.