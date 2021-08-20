Cancel
Three-row Land Rover Defender 130 spied for the first time

By Anthony Alaniz
motor1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Land Rover promised it would deliver the long-wheelbase, three-row version of the Defender, called the 130, within 18 months. That was back in March, and it appears the automaker has the capability to meet that self-imposed deadline. A new batch of spy photos shows the stretched SUV for the first time, and while it’s covered in camouflage, its boxy design is quite evident and impossible to miss.

uk.motor1.com

Comments / 0

