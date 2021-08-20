Three-row Land Rover Defender 130 spied for the first time
Earlier this year, Land Rover promised it would deliver the long-wheelbase, three-row version of the Defender, called the 130, within 18 months. That was back in March, and it appears the automaker has the capability to meet that self-imposed deadline. A new batch of spy photos shows the stretched SUV for the first time, and while it’s covered in camouflage, its boxy design is quite evident and impossible to miss.uk.motor1.com
