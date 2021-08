(BUSINESS NEWS) Many are considering a COVID vaccine mandate for all employees, but you’d better read up so you don’t put your well-intentioned foot in your mouth. As businesses grapple with increasing pressure from consumers, employees, healthcare officials, and politicians to help crack down on the recent spike in COVID cases, many are considering the option of mandating vaccines for their staff. Some will leave it up to employees, others will require all employees to get vaccinated and return to the office – either way, read up on how not to screw this up.