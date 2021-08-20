Cancel
Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmeriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

