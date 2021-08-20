Cancel
Santa Monica, CA

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “. A number of other brokerages have also commented on GDRX. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

