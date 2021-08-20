Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)
Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
