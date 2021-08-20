Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF, the biggest energy company in Argentina, is in talks with a multilateral lender for cross-border financing to help meet debt payments next year, after covering most of these needs for the second half of this year with the sale of a $384 million bond in the local market last month, CFO Alejandro Lew said on Wednesday. “I would say that we feel very comfortable with the ability of pre-financing the maturities coming on the international front with further financing with our relationship banks.