Morgan Stanley Sells 686,111 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)
Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 686,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Amkor Technology worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0