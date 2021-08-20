Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 73,892 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)
Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,892 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
