Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 8,797 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

By Emily Schoerning
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 236.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

