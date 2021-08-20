Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 8,797 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 236.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.