Truist Increases Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $40.00

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.