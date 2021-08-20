Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Truist Increases Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $40.00

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrns#Citigroup Inc#Mrns#Zacks Investment Research#4 51#Royal Bank Of Canada#Ganaxolone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy