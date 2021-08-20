Cancel
Morgan Stanley Buys 18,926 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

