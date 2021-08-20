Cancel
Miriam Aguirre Sells 204,138 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 204,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $2,274,097.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 701,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,818,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SKLZ Stock: The Reddit M&A Chatter Giving Skillz Shares a Lift Today

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock is on the rise Monday as investors on Reddit WallStreetBets talk about its potential as a takeover target. Traders on Reddit are taking interest in the eSports gaming platform following talk that it could be a takeover target. One thread specifically calls out this CTFN article, which cites unnamed sources as saying a potential merger and acquisition is on the way for SKLZ stock.

