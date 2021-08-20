Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 353 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)
Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Camden National worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
