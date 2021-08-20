Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)
Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,946 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,871 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
