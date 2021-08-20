Cancel
Financial Reports

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

By Emily Schoerning
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street brokerages expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to report $27.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.90 million and the highest is $39.70 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $1.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,458.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

