Letter to the editor: Refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination is senseless
Most Trump Republicans, QAnon followers, and evangelicals claim to be pro-life. I contend they are not. Pro-life is defined as “advocating the legal protection of human embryos and fetuses, especially by favoring the outlawing of abortion on the grounds that it is the taking of a human life.” It is important to read the last part of the definition again: “… outlawing of abortion on the grounds that it is the taking of a human life.”www.cantonrep.com
