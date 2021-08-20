Cancel
College Sports

'He's a sponge': Kansas RB Devin Neal impressing teammates, coaches

By Sam Lance
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor former four-star prospect and Lawrence-native Devin Neal, expectations were high coming into his true-freshman season with Kansas football. The 18-year-old hometown hero hasn’t disappointed so far throughout summer workouts and fall camp. Whether it be his mature 5-foot-11, 205-pound build and dynamic speed or his willingness to absorb information, Neal has drawn the eyes of his coaches and teammates.

Kansas State
Jonathan Wallace
Lance Leipold
