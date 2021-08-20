Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison by NWS

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.