Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barbour County, WV

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 04:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Ritchie; Roane; Taylor; Upshur; Wirt DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay, WV
County
Wirt County, WV
County
Calhoun County, WV
County
Barbour County, WV
County
Ritchie County, WV
County
Lewis County, WV
County
Upshur County, WV
County
Taylor County, WV
County
Clay County, WV
County
Doddridge County, WV
County
Gilmer County, WV
County
Harrison County, WV
County
Roane County, WV
County
Braxton County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dense Fog Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Likely Havana syndrome case delays Harris trip to Vietnam

SINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed several hours Tuesday by a “recent possible anomalous health incident,” the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi said. The U.S. government uses that phrase to describe what’s known as “Havana syndrome,” a rash of mysterious health incidents...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died in a London hospital surrounded by his family at the age of 80, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," the spokesperson said.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy