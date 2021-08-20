Column: Did COVID complicate my sixth-grader’s first day of middle school? Not as much as you might think

Just when we thought we could turn the page on this horrible pandemic, it has reemerged as the more highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. Hospitalizations in Texas, and in Amarillo, due to COVID are on the rise again. And with that, an increased number of ICU beds and ventilators are used to treat victims of a disease which now can largely be prevented. Yes, we now have a safe and effective vaccine. As few as 0.2% of Texas’ current COVID-19 hospitalizations are patients who have been fully vaccinated.