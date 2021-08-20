Column: Did COVID complicate my sixth-grader’s first day of middle school? Not as much as you might think
Is there any rite of passage more dreaded and anticipated than the first day of middle school?. And is there any middle-school tradition more fraught than the first locker?. Afghanistan has fallen to the Taliban, the delta variant of the coronavirus is surging, but in our house, conversations between the 11-year-old and me have revolved around one thing: lockers.www.yakimaherald.com
