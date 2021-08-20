Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals 8/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinal will clash at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 8:00 PM EDT. The Chiefs will be playing their second game of the preseason here. Kansas City won over San Francisco in its first game following a 19-16 score. The team ended the 2020 season with a result of 14-2 and the Chiefs have ranked first in the AFC West Division. Before Kansas City fell in the Super Bowl, the team claimed victory in the Divisional Playoffs against the Browns and the AFC Championship against the Bills.