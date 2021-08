When the second motorcar ever was built, motorsport was born. Gearheads love racing anything with a motor, and while seeing a Ford Mustang getting beaten by a turbo Honda Civic down the drag strip is entertaining, it's the faster stuff that really gets the blood flowing. We're talking top fuel, funny cars, and when you're really lucky, Formula One. In a YouTube video uploaded by Driven Media, we get to see a real V10 Bennetton F1 car take on a modern supercar hero, the McLaren 570GT. The video shows the two vehicles going head-to-head in three challenges: a standing quarter-mile, a rolling quarter-mile, and a 0-100-0 mph sprint.