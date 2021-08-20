Pittsburgh Pirates vs St Louis Cardinals 8/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Pittsburgh Pirates will play the first installment of their three-game series against the St Louis Cardinals in Busch Stadium, St. Louis, on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 8:15 PM (EDT). Pittsburgh is on a five-game winless skid as they enter this match with a record of 42-79. With 3.56 runs on 7.68 hits per game, Pittsburgh has the poorest scoring offense in the league. With a .324 batting average this season, Adam Frazier tops Pittsburgh’s offense. Bryan Reynolds leads the squad with 21 home runs and 72 RBIs this season.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0