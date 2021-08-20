Pittsburgh Pirates vs St Louis Cardinals 8/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Royals at Cubs—MLB pick is Chicago Cubs +108. Jake Arrieta gets the start for Chicago. The righthander is coming off a good start against the Marlins where he allowed no earned runs over six innings. Brad Keller to counter for the Royals. Keller past three games allowed ten earned runs in 14 2/3rd innings. Team is 1-9 in his past ten starts. Cubs do return home on a two game winning streak beating the Reds. KC bats only .220 on the road and sit 24th overall in run production and 28th in homers. Play Chicago +108.