Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates vs St Louis Cardinals 8/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 4 days ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates will play the first installment of their three-game series against the St Louis Cardinals in Busch Stadium, St. Louis, on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 8:15 PM (EDT). Pittsburgh is on a five-game winless skid as they enter this match with a record of 42-79. With 3.56 runs on 7.68 hits per game, Pittsburgh has the poorest scoring offense in the league. With a .324 batting average this season, Adam Frazier tops Pittsburgh’s offense. Bryan Reynolds leads the squad with 21 home runs and 72 RBIs this season.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Mitch Keller
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The St Louis Cardinals#The Nl Central#The Milwaukee Brewers#The St Louis Cardinals#Major League Baseball#Bsmw Mlb Odds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals taking step to keep Yadier Molina for life

The idea of Yadier Molina in another uniform just seems strange. The longtime St. Louis Cardinals‘ catcher has been a legend with the franchise, someone who should be destined to spend his entire career in the city. Yet, that was a distinct possibility last offseason, as Molina entertained offers from other teams before the Cardinals made the decision to bring him back.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Evaluating the St. Louis Cardinals’ options with Paul DeJong

St Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is struggling mightily and with a historic free-agent SS class coming, what should they do?. When the St. Louis Cardinals acquired Nolan Arenado, not only did they envision adding a big bat to the lineup, they thought that his presence would take the pressure off other hitters. At least, that’s how they drew it up.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

A look at the St. Louis Cardinals’ dwindling postseason chances

The St Louis Cardinals entered the season with World Series aspirations. Instead, their season looks about over with 50 games to go. Entering the regular season, the St. Louis Cardinals were pegged to be a National League contender and a potential World Series favorite. The addition of Nolan Arenado put them in that category. Yet this season has been a disappointment, with the Cardinals falling to over 10 games back in the National League Central.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Cardinals vs. Pirates - 8/11/2021

Radio: KDKA-AM Cardinals SB Nation Site: Viva El Birdos. Cardinals: J.A. Happ (5-6, 6.62 ERA) Pirates: Steven Brault (0-0, 2.25 ERA) Starting pitcher Wil Crowe looks to continue his hot streak as the team takes on the Cardinals, hoping to snap its six-game losing streak tonight. On the enemy side,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mike Shildt compares Adam Wainwright to St. Louis Cardinals legend

Adam Wainwright has been dominant in his age-39 season and it’s put him in conversation as best pitcher in St Louis Cardinals history. When the St. Louis Cardinals re-signed Adam Wainwright this winter, they knew he could still be an impact pitcher. Their one-year, $8 million commitment underscored that confidence and his 3.15 ERA in his age-38 season last year was a large reason for that.
MLBchatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals: Don’t even think about signing Arrieta

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Jake Arrieta #49 of the Chicago Cubs walks back to the dugout during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on June 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) The St. Louis Cardinals...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 8/20/2021

Royals at Cubs—MLB pick is Chicago Cubs +108. Jake Arrieta gets the start for Chicago. The righthander is coming off a good start against the Marlins where he allowed no earned runs over six innings. Brad Keller to counter for the Royals. Keller past three games allowed ten earned runs in 14 2/3rd innings. Team is 1-9 in his past ten starts. Cubs do return home on a two game winning streak beating the Reds. KC bats only .220 on the road and sit 24th overall in run production and 28th in homers. Play Chicago +108.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Wainwright expected to start for the Cardinals against the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-79, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-60, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Steven Brault (0-1, 1.84 ERA, .89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -215, Pirates +180; over/under is 8...
MLBsemoball.com

Wainwright extends mastery of Pirates in Cardinals' 3-0 win

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Adam Wainwright allowed two hits in eight masterful innings and Paul Goldschmidt homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday. The Cardinals snapped a two-game skid and kept the Pirates from earning their first series sweep of the season. They...
MLBWTOP

Arizona Diamondbacks to visit the Pittsburgh Pirates

Arizona Diamondbacks (42-83, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (44-80, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: TBD Pirates: Wil Crowe (3-7, 5.23 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -115, Diamondbacks -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Arizona will square...
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Sunday 8/22/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLBFakeTeams

MLB DFS: Pitchers, Stacks, and Value Plays for Sunday, August 22

The Rays were fun yesterday, but a bagel from Randy Arozarena was unfortunate. I still topped out at 142.05, good enough to double my small entry fees. It was nice to get back in the proverbial saddle after a bit of time away to study up for fantasy football. Yesterday,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals should not pursue Adam Eaton

The St Louis Cardinals could use a fourth outfielder, but should stay away from the recently released Adam Eaton. In 2016, when the Chicago White Sox were looking to trade outfielder Adam Eaton, the St. Louis Cardinals were heavily connected. The White Sox sought a young catcher as they looked to continue with their rebuild and the Cardinals possessed Carson Kelly, a talented young catcher, in their farm system.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Good, Bad and Ugly: St. Louis Cardinals avoid getting swept by Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates are the worst team in the NL Central, but you wouldn’t know it when they play the St Louis Cardinals. Coming into this series, fans were hoping to see the St. Louis Cardinals sweep and maybe gain some ground in the wild card race. Instead, the Cardinals struggled to score or even look like the good team we had been catching glimpses of late.
MLBislander.org

Pirates set for spring training

The Pittsburgh Pirates released a spring training schedule for the 2022 Grapefruit League season. The Pirates are scheduled to play 34 games, including 17 at home at LECOM Park in Bradenton. Opening day of the Pirates’ Grapefruit League season will be Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, when the team hosts the...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy