Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays 8/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Detroit Tigers will meet the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 7:07 PM EDT. The Tigers are coming into this match with four straight defeats. Detroit has also lost five of its last six games this year. The team dropped to 58-65 in the league after encountering a sweep against the LA Angels. The Tigers ended the series finale with a score of 10-13. Detroit is third in the American League Central standings and the team is 13 and a half games behind the leading team.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0