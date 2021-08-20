Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays 8/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 4 days ago

The Detroit Tigers will meet the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 7:07 PM EDT. The Tigers are coming into this match with four straight defeats. Detroit has also lost five of its last six games this year. The team dropped to 58-65 in the league after encountering a sweep against the LA Angels. The Tigers ended the series finale with a score of 10-13. Detroit is third in the American League Central standings and the team is 13 and a half games behind the leading team.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Jonathan Schoop
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Tigers#The Toronto Blue Jays#The La Angels#American#Era#The Blue Jays#Major League Baseball#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: Cabrera hits 500th home run

TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera’s 500th career homer was a big moment for everyone who had a hand in the slugger’s stellar career. Even on the road, it was a big party. Cabrera became the 28th major leaguer to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Indians 8/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Los Angeles Angels (62-61) will challenge the Cleveland Indians (58-61) in the AL Inter-Division three-game tournament at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Los Angeles just won the three-game series versus the Detroit Tigers by a sweep this mid-week. The Angels defeated the Tigers at 8-2 in the opening game on Tuesday and 3-1 on Wednesday. LA fell behind at 2-10 after five innings but started to explode in the 6th with six runs scored while adding one run in the 7th, three runs in the 8th, and completed their victory with a one-run score in the final frame. The Angels hit 16 shots with one error committed in the 13-10 triumph over the Tigers. The bullpen combined with nine earned runs on 14 hits allowed with one base on balls awarded but struck out eight Detroit hitters in picking up the victory. Center Fielder Brandon Marsh made two runs scored on a triple with three RBIs while Catcher Max Stassi added three RBIs with two runs scored on a double for the Halos.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Randal Grichuk, Hyun Jin Ryu fuel Blue Jays past Tigers

Randal Grichuk belted a two-run homer and Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven strong innings to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-0 win over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Marcus Semien added his 30th home run of the season as the Blue Jays ended a three-game losing...
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Matz expected to start for the Blue Jays against the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (59-66, third in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (64-57, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 4.80 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Steven Matz (10-7, 4.08 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -240, Tigers +199; over/under...
MLBwiproud.com

Tigers’ Drew Hutchison, a former Jay, faces Toronto for first time

Tigers’ Drew Hutchison, a former Jay, faces Toronto for first time. Drew Hutchison will return to the scene of some of his most successful moments Sunday afternoon when he starts for the visiting Detroit Tigers against his former team, the Toronto Blue Jays. The right-hander, who was with the Blue...
MLBMiami Herald

Miguel Cabrera clubs No. 500, Tigers outlast Blue Jays in 11 innings

TORONTO — As Miguel Cabrera was being mobbed by his teammates on his way back into the dugout after he clubbed historical home run No. 500 in the sixth inning Sunday, he yelled, “Let’s go.”. The home run made it a 1-1 game and his message was clear — “We...
MLBESPN

Cabrera hits 500th homer as Tigers beat Blue Jays 5-3 in 11

TORONTO --  Miguel Cabrera became the 28th major league player to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday. Daz Cameron and Willi Castro each hit an RBI double in the 11th to help Detroit take two of three in the weekend series. Gregory Soto (6-3) worked two innings for the win, and Joe Jiménez got three outs for his first save in two chances.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: Is Charlie Montoyo the right manager for the job?

The Toronto Blue Jays dropped another close game yesterday, losing in extra innings to the Detroit Tigers and only taking one game out of the three from the sub .500 club this past weekend. An errant throw from Marcus Semien to first base with two outs in the ninth kept the Tigers alive and eventually the Jays bullpen was not able to keep the opponents off the scoreboard as the batting order failed to put runs on the board, leaving runners on base for most of the series.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tony La Russa furious over 3-0 hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Video)

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was livid with catcher Seby Zavala over a 3-0 pitch Lance Lynn delivered to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tony La Russa was furious over a 3-0 hit by Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but this time his anger had nothing to do with the unwritten rules of baseball.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros 8/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Seattle Mariners open a three-game series against the Houston Astros at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 7:10 PM EDT. The Mariners are coming in with three straight wins. Seattle’s fifth winning streak was snapped in the series finale against the Blue Jays but the team managed to get back on track and swept the Rangers. The Mariners are 66-56 following a 9-8 victory over the Rangers last Thursday, The team ranks third in the American League West standings.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Minnesota Twins vs New York Yankees 8/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Minnesota Twins (54-68) and the New York Yankees (70-52) will battle in Game 2 of a four-game weekend challenge at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. Minnesota split the first two contests of a series versus the Cleveland Indians after winning the opener at 5-4 on Monday but lost the next round at 1-3 on Tuesday. The Twins made a quick rebound and won the series with a one-run triumph at 8-7 on Wednesday. In the next series, Minnesota bowed to the Yankees after they failed to score in the first five innings and made five runs in the last four frames resulting in a 5-7 loss. Starter John Grant finished only 3.1 innings with four earned runs on three hits with a walk and struck out four hitters of the Yanks. Pitcher Andrew Albers allowed one earned run on two hits with one walk granted while striking out four batters after pitching for 4.0 innings in relief.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Washington Nationals vs Milwaukee Brewers 8/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers will clash at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 8:10 PM EDT. The Nationals snapped its 8-game losing streak after winning the series opener against the Blue Jays. Washington hauled two wins before coming into this match. The team is now sitting on a 52-68 record following an 8-5 victory last Wednesday. Washington ranks fourth in the National League East standings.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks 8/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The conclusion of a three-game set takes action at Chase Field between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona took the first and second games at 3-2 and 4-2, respectively. The two losses put Philadelphia at 61-59 in the NL East division, still in second place with 3 ½ games behind the Braves. The Diamondbacks improved to 40-81 and trail leader San Francisco Giants by 38 games, placing last in the NL West Division.
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics 8/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The San Francisco Giants will go against the Oakland Athletics in MLB action in Oakland Coliseum, CA, on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 9:40 PM (EDT). The Giants (78-43) claimed eight of their past 10 matches and are 3 games ahead of the Dodgers for baseball’s best record. San Francisco won 7-5 on Monday and 3-2 on Tuesday but lost 6-2 on Wednesday in the series finale. San Francisco lost the game after giving up 4 runs in the 12th inning. Tyler Chatwood bore the heat, allowing three runs on five hits in 2.0 innings.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Kansas City Royals vs Chicago Cubs 8/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The opening of a three-game interleague series will take place at the Wrigley Field between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago Cubs on Friday. The Royals are in last place at 52-68 in the AL Central Division while the Cubs are in fourth-place at 54-69 in the NL Central Division.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago White Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays 8/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox (71-51) will collide with the Tampa Bay Rays (75-47) in the AL Inter-Division three-game weekend competition at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Chicago won a series but failed to complete a series sweep after losing the final contest to the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. The White Sox beat the Athletics in the opening match at 5-2 on Monday, shut down Oakland at 9-0 on Tuesday, and took Game 3 at 3-2 on Wednesday. Even so, Chicago failed to complete a series sweep after a 4-5 defeat to Oakland in the final round on Thursday. In their loss, starter Dylan Cease gave up three earned runs on four hits with four walks granted and struck out five batters of the Athletics in 6.0 innings pitched in defeat. First Baseman Andrew Vaughn drove two RBIs and a run on one hit while Left Fielder Eloy Jiménez added one run on one hit with an RBI for the White Sox.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Pittsburgh Pirates vs St Louis Cardinals 8/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Pittsburgh Pirates will play the first installment of their three-game series against the St Louis Cardinals in Busch Stadium, St. Louis, on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 8:15 PM (EDT). Pittsburgh is on a five-game winless skid as they enter this match with a record of 42-79. With 3.56 runs on 7.68 hits per game, Pittsburgh has the poorest scoring offense in the league. With a .324 batting average this season, Adam Frazier tops Pittsburgh’s offense. Bryan Reynolds leads the squad with 21 home runs and 72 RBIs this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy