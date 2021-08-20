Cancel
Tennis

Western & Southern Open: Jil Teichmann bests Naomi Osaka in 3R

By ABBEY JOHNSON
Tennis World Usa
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The biggest upset on Thursday at the Western & Southern Open was that of Naomi Osaka. Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann came from down a set down to oust the world no. 2 and second seed, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in two hours and four minutes in the round-of-16. Teichmann had 21 winners...

Tennis World Usa

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

