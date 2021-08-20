Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros 8/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The St. Louis Cardinals (60-56) and the Kansas City Royals (49-66) will battle in the series finale of a three-game weekend series at Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 2:10 PM ET. St. Louis defeated the Kansas City Royals in the first two rounds of a weekend series and the Cardinals will try to complete a series sweep on Sunday. St. Louis stopped the offense of Kansas and did not allow the Royals to score a single run in the series opener at 6-0 on Friday. In Game2, the Cardinals took the lead at 2-1 after the 5th inning and rallied to score seven runs in the 7th & 9th frames resulting in a 9-4 triumph over Kansas City on Saturday. St. Louis hit a total of 12 shots in the victory. Pitcher Jon Lester finished 5.2 innings with just one earned run on seven hits allowed while granting two walks and struck out two batters of the Royals.