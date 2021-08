There are concerns over the members on the Baltimore City Office of Inspector General advisory panel. “There are members of the board who are or have been part of OIG investigations,” Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Cumming wrote in a letter last month. “For these same individuals to sit on a board tasked with evaluating the Inspector General’s performance at the very least creates an appearance of bias and could hinder the OIG from doing its job with the specter of improper political pressure.”