LaBarge, Benjamin Thomas

Benjamin LaBarge Thomas LaBarge Major Benjamin Thomas LaBarge, 62, Pocatello, passed away, August 14, 2021 at home with loved ones. Benjamin was born to Margret and Robert La Barge January 22, 1959 in Bennington Vermont. He was raised in Arizona and graduated from San Manuel Highschool in 1978. Ben met the love of his life, Diane, at the Salvation Army Camp O Wood. She would become his wife of 42 years. They would have three children together, Wendy, Michael and Joseph. He later entered the Salvation Army School for Officer training. Ben became a Salvation Army Officer (minister/administrator), where he served for 28 years. He served in AK, CA, OR and ID After his retirement to Pocatello, Ben's heart continued to be in ministry. He has served the community for many years and touched many lives. He was a chaplain to the Bannock county Jail and ministered at the Veteran's home and many other nursing homes. Ben also worked as manager to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and enjoyed his brief time as a bus driver/ classroom assistant for the Lincoln Early Learning Center. Ben is survived by: his wife Diane; children, Wendy, Michael, and Joseph; grandchildren, Arielle, John Paul, Azaelia, and Xavier; his children in love, PJ, Shara, and Jamie; siblings, Don and Neal La Barge, Karen Brookes, Dolores Myers, and Janine Davies. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his chosen and church family. The family of Ben La Barge would like to thank the community for their love and support. Memorial services will be held Sunday August 22nd at 1pm in The Rock Church, 740 W Center St., Pocatello. A live stream will be available for those not able to attend. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542.