Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pocatello, ID

LaBarge, Benjamin Thomas

Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenjamin LaBarge Thomas LaBarge Major Benjamin Thomas LaBarge, 62, Pocatello, passed away, August 14, 2021 at home with loved ones. Benjamin was born to Margret and Robert La Barge January 22, 1959 in Bennington Vermont. He was raised in Arizona and graduated from San Manuel Highschool in 1978. Ben met the love of his life, Diane, at the Salvation Army Camp O Wood. She would become his wife of 42 years. They would have three children together, Wendy, Michael and Joseph. He later entered the Salvation Army School for Officer training. Ben became a Salvation Army Officer (minister/administrator), where he served for 28 years. He served in AK, CA, OR and ID After his retirement to Pocatello, Ben's heart continued to be in ministry. He has served the community for many years and touched many lives. He was a chaplain to the Bannock county Jail and ministered at the Veteran's home and many other nursing homes. Ben also worked as manager to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and enjoyed his brief time as a bus driver/ classroom assistant for the Lincoln Early Learning Center. Ben is survived by: his wife Diane; children, Wendy, Michael, and Joseph; grandchildren, Arielle, John Paul, Azaelia, and Xavier; his children in love, PJ, Shara, and Jamie; siblings, Don and Neal La Barge, Karen Brookes, Dolores Myers, and Janine Davies. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his chosen and church family. The family of Ben La Barge would like to thank the community for their love and support. Memorial services will be held Sunday August 22nd at 1pm in The Rock Church, 740 W Center St., Pocatello. A live stream will be available for those not able to attend. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542.

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Labarge#The Salvation Army School#Lincoln#N 15th Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and snappy dresser during nearly 60 years with the band, has died, his spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. He was 80 years old. "It is with immense...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy