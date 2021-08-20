Young Roger Federer: 'I can not think about ATP throne, it's out of my hands'
Kicking off the season ranked 6th, Roger Federer was eager to chase high goals in 2003, especially at Majors. The young Swiss won Marseille and Dubai, played well on clay and saved his best tennis for the fastest surface. Following the first ATP title on grass in Halle, Roger went on to lift the first Major crown at Wimbledon, losing one set in seven encounters and becoming the ATP throne contender in a balanced field.
