The Sephora at Kohl's partnership has made its debut. The two retailers have revealed their first shop-in-shop location at a Kohl's location in Ramsey, N.J., on Aug. 6 after announcing their partnership in December. The partnership brings more than 125 prestige beauty brands to the mid-tier department store, with 70 more shop-in-shop locations set to open nationwide this month. By 2023, there will be 850 locations. The Sephora at Kohl's partnership is just the latest major deal in the beauty industry.