Citizens Bank & Trust partners with Teslar Software

Sameer Hajarnis, OneSpan: Digital platforms in the future will need to adopt a hybrid model where human assistance is incorporated from account opening to agreement signing. Banks around the world have always spoken about technological innovation, but as the pandemic hit, digitisation of financial services shifted from being an initiative to an absolute necessity. Many financial institutions (FIs) began adding even more new capabilities to allow their digital platforms to reach customers in entirely remote environments and ensure that customers could receive the same level of service as when they were able to visit a bank branch. As for digitisation plans, the banking industry in 2021 is months or even years ahead of where experts had envisioned.