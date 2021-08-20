Citizens Bank & Trust partners with Teslar Software
US-based Teslar Software has announced that Citizens Bank & Trust has partnered with them to streamline lending processes from beginning to end. Citizens Bank & Trust initially partnered with Teslar Software for loan origination and forgiveness during round two of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). By using the fintech’s technology, the bank was able to enhance efficiencies and more quickly provide small businesses with the funds they needed to get back on their feet, as the press release says.thepaypers.com
