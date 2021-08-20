Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

Sultan of Johor gold mining JV with Singapore-listed firm gets 100% shareholder approval at latter's EGM

By Sulhi Khalid
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Aug 20): Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar's proposed gold mining joint venture (JV) with Singapore-listed Southern Alliance Mining Ltd today received 100% shareholder approval at Southern Alliance's extraordinary general meeting (EGM). In a Singapore Exchange filing today, Southern Alliance executive director and chief executive...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Johor#Mining Equipment#Southern Alliance#Egm#The Singapore Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
Related
Industryoffshore-technology.com

Brookfield gets shareholder approval for Inter Pipeline takeover

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has received shareholder backing for its takeover offer of $6.7bn (C$8.6bn) for Canada-based Inter Pipeline (IPL). Shareholders of Inter Pipeline agreed to tender 65.6% of the common stock that are not already held by Brookfield Infrastructure. Brookfield Infrastructure already owns a 19.65% stake in Inter Pipeline. The...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Adani Wilmar IPO placed on hold amid Indian probe of Adani Group

(Aug 22): India’s securities regulator has put a proposed initial public offering from food company Adani Wilmar Ltd on hold. The joint venture of India’s Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar International Ltd had filed a draft prospectus on Aug 2 for an IPO of 45 billion rupees (US$605 million). The Securities and Exchange Board of India listed the filing’s processing status as “issuance of observations kept in abeyance,” without providing any specific reasons, in an update posted on its website Friday (Aug 20).
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Shareholders approve Rocket Lab SPAC deal

SANTA FE, N.M. — Shareholders of a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) voted Aug. 20 to merge with Rocket Lab, giving the small launch vehicle and spacecraft developer an infusion of cash. Vector Acquisition Corporation announced that its shareholders approved a series of motions at its annual general meeting to merge...
Worldambcrypto.com

DBS Vickers receives approval for crypto license in Singapore

Singapore’s DBS Bank announced today that its brokerage arm, DBS Vickers, would now be able to provide digital payment token services in Singapore as a mandated payment institution under the country’s Payment Services Act. This is after the bank received in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to provide said services recently.
Industryyicaiglobal.com

China’s Tianshan Aluminum to Buy 49% Stake in Owner of Indonesian Mining Firms

(Yicai Global) Aug. 10 -- Tianshan Aluminum Group’s shares climbed after the Chinese manufacturer of aluminum products said it has agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in an Indonesian mining holding company. The company’s shares [SHE:002532] closed 5.1 percent higher today at CNY9.84 (USD1.52), giving it a CNY39.6 billion...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Guskin Gold Corp. (GKIN) Announces Approval For Up-Listing To OTCQB® Market In The United States

SAN JOSE, CA, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guskin Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Guskin Gold") (OTCQB: GKIN), a company focused on acquiring and advancing gold properties in the world's seventh largest gold producing nation, Ghana, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from OTC Markets Group for its shares to trade on the OTCQB® Exchange ("OTCQB") beginning on August 20, 2021 at market open. The ticker symbol remains GKIN.
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Tiong Nam signs lease for warehouse in Johor's Senai Airport City

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 20): Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Bhd has secured a long-term lease for its upcoming warehouse in Senai Airport City in Johor, where it will be setting up a new distribution hub for an unnamed multinational company (MNC) client. According to the group, the new 1.1 million sq....
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Singapore Exchange said to be eyeing first US dollar bond amid acquisition push

(Aug 24): Singapore Exchange Ltd., the city-state’s sole equities bourse, has hired banks for its first dollar bond offering as it looks to diversify away from stocks business through acquisitions. SGX will hold investor calls from Tuesday for a potential U.S currency note, according to a person familiar with the...
Businessconnectcre.com

Shareholders Approve $50B Merger of Realty Income, VEREIT

Shareholders in Realty Income and VEREIT have approved the merger of the two companies, creating a net lease REIT with an enterprise value of approximately $50 billion. The combination was first announced in late April and is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Immediately following the closing, the companies...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Zimbabwe agrees $1.3 B JV fuel pipeline with British firm

Zimbabwe has signed a $1.3 billion joint venture agreement with British-based Coven Energy to develop a fuel pipeline from the Mozambican port city of Beira to the capital city Harare, the minister of information said. Monica Mutsvangwa said the pipeline would complement the existing one that also links Harare and...
theedgemarkets.com

Samsung to invest US$206b by 2023 for post-pandemic growth

SEOUL (Aug 24): Samsung Group will invest 240 trillion won (US$206 billion) in the next three years to expand its footprint in biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and robotics in the post-pandemic era, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said. The jewel of South Korea's biggest conglomerate on Tuesday said the investment through...
Businessspglobal.com

Canada's Asante Gold Corporation buys Bibiani mine in Ghana

Canadian gold developer Asante Gold Corporation has agreed to acquire the Bibiani gold mine in Ghana from Australian gold miner Resolute Mining for $90 million, the company said. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. "Anytime you can pick up a 2.5 Moz [in gold...
Metal Miningprimenewsghana.com

Bibiani Gold Mine sold for $90million

Australian gold miner Resolute Mining has announced that it has agreed to sell the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana to Canadian gold developer Asante Gold Corporation for $90million. In a statement issued on August 5, Resolute said both parties are committed to ensuring an orderly transition of ownership at Bibiani.
theedgemarkets.com

RAM Ratings foresees subdued foreign participation in MGS and GII to continue this month

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 24): Foreign interest in Malaysian Government Securities (MGS) and Government Investment Issues (GII) is expected to be subdued in August, said RAM Ratings in a statement today, on political uncertainties. “Although a new prime minister was subsequently appointed on Aug 22, uncertainties may linger on until a...
Businessaithority.com

Wahab Yusoff Joins On The Board Of Cybersecurity Firm Vehere In Singapore

Cyber Situational Awareness firm Vehere announced the appointment of Wahab Yusoff as an Advisor to the Board. He will be based out of Singapore and assisting Vehere on building its presence in the ASEAN Region. Yusoff has over three decades of rich experience in Cybersecurity and Information Technology, with a...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Nestle launches regional R&D accelerator initiative in Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 23): Nestle has launched its new regional research and development (R&D) accelerator initiative in Singapore that provides a world-class platform for start-ups, students and Nestle employees in the region to develop and test novel concepts in under six months. The launch was in conjunction with the 40th...
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

India aims to raise US$81 bil by leasing infrastructure assets

NEW DELHI (Aug 23): India plans to raise 6 trillion rupees (US$81 billion) by leasing out state-owned infrastructure assets over the next four years to fund new capital expenditure without pressuring government finances. The proposal involves handing assets including roads, railways, airports, sports stadiums, power transmission lines and gas pipelines...

Comments / 0

Community Policy