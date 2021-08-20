Sultan of Johor gold mining JV with Singapore-listed firm gets 100% shareholder approval at latter's EGM

(Aug 22): India’s securities regulator has put a proposed initial public offering from food company Adani Wilmar Ltd on hold. The joint venture of India’s Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar International Ltd had filed a draft prospectus on Aug 2 for an IPO of 45 billion rupees (US$605 million). The Securities and Exchange Board of India listed the filing’s processing status as “issuance of observations kept in abeyance,” without providing any specific reasons, in an update posted on its website Friday (Aug 20).