Leading non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea has already hit $1 billion in trading volume for the month. As the NFT market continues to grow, the venues for purchasing tokens have grown in tandem. OpenSea is one of the leaders in the industry and has seen trading volumes explode since the beginning of 2021. The marketplace hit another milestone when, it was announced by CEO of OpenSea Devin Finzer on Twitter, that “OpenSea just hit $1B in trading volume for the month of August so far. And it’s still day 0 for NFTs.”