Financial institutions fined 47% less in H1 2021

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study conducted by Fenergo has shown that for the 6 months of 2021, penalties for financial institutions have totalled USD 937.7 million. The fines represent non-compliance with Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know your Customer (KYC) and data privacy regulations. The total volume of fines levied to financial institutions for these breaches was 85, a year-on-year drop of 26%. The average value of enforcement actions against financial institutions for AML-related compliance breaches is 40% lower than in 2020.

#Financial Institutions#Information Privacy#Personal Data#Data Processing#Anti Money Laundering#Kyc#Aml#Gdpr#European#Spanish
