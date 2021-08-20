Personnel actions approved by CSIU board
MILTON — A number personnel items were approved during a Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) board meeting held Wednesday. The board approved hiring: Tracy Smith, special education teacher, $48,898; Casie Lesher-Raup, special education teacher, $58,648; Beth Terry, sepcial education teacher, $60,456; Kelly Stevens, human resources specialist, $49,500; Brooke Williams, nursing program instructor, $61,500; Keri Peterman, alternative education teacher, $60,456; Robert Robbins, corrections education teacher, $48,898; April Showver, occupational therapist, $60,456; Amy Wehr, licensed school social worker, $60,569; Kelly Swanson, Center for Schools and Communities communications manager, $77,000; Christina Tinoco, migrant education project specialist, $49,500.
