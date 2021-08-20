BIO-Key launches biometrically-enabled Android POS terminal

Custom 5G drone to fly at DRL and T-Mobile events, lifting off this week in Dyersville, Iowa. As part of a broad-reaching partnership to advance 5G-powered drone technology, T-Mobile (TMUS), America’s 5G leader, and The Drone Racing League (DRL), the global, professional drone racing property, launched their first 5G-enabled drone. This is one of the first racing drones in the world to have an embedded 5G module capable of live streaming video directly to the Internet. The drone will bring sports fans closer to the action than ever, streaming high-definition, immersive First Person View (FPV) race footage to broadcasters via T-Mobile’s 5G wireless network, America’s largest, fastest and most reliable.