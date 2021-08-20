Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

BIO-Key launches biometrically-enabled Android POS terminal

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIO-key International, a provider of customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics, has announced the availability of BIO-key MobilePOS Pro, a handheld, biometrically-enabled Android POS terminal. The new device enables self-contained mobile in-person commerce, ideal for banking, social- and aid-workers, healthcare-related transactions, including enrollment, identification, payment transactions,...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Software#Bio Key International#Iam#Palmpositive#Mobile Pos Pro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Softwarecrowdfundinsider.com

Barbershop POS Software Provider Launches Financial Management Card

Fintech entrepreneurs are using new technologies to generate profit catering to extremely unique niches, even barbershops. Squire Technologies, a financial management and point of sale system software provider specifically focused on barbershops, has teamed with Bond Financial Technologies, an enterprise-grade platform for embedded finance, to launch the Squire Card. Integrated into Squire’s mobile app, the Squire Card helps barbershops efficiently manage their cash flow. The card allows barbers to get paid faster, pay bills, track expenses, and withdraw funds based on future bookings.
Marketsdallassun.com

FINXFLO Launches Aggregator Platform Enabling Users Access to Defi/Cefi under One KYC

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / FINXFLO, the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator, launched its platform this week. FINXFLO is a one-stop solution to global cryptocurrency markets and is designed to offer the most competitive aggregated rates and prices from the world's leading CeFi and DeFi protocols through one easy-to-use interface.
HealthStamford Advocate

Kajeet Launches Connected Health, Enabling the Delivery of Secure and Reliable Remote Health Services

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet access, today announced the launch of Kajeet Connected Health™. A comprehensive IoT solution, Connected Health enables the successful delivery of telemedicine services while maintaining the highest levels of security and reliability.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

WhatsApp to enable chat history transfers between iOS and Android

WhatsApp on Wednesday announced an upcoming feature that will allow users to transfer chat histories between iOS to Android, effectively relieving a major pain point for users attempting to switch platforms. Announced at Samsung's Unpacked event that saw the unveiling of new handsets, watches and accessories, the WhatsApp feature imports...
Cell PhonesLumia UK

Support Tip: Android 12 upgrade can affect NAC-enabled network access

As explained in Android 12 Day Zero Support with Microsoft Endpoint Manager, Google’s Android 12 includes a number of changes that affect device management capabilities. One of these changes removes the ability of third-party applications, including Microsoft Intune, to access hardware identifiers on Android Enterprise personally-owned work profile devices. The impacted hardware identifiers are IMEI, MEID, and serial number.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Desktop Health Launches Metal Binder Jetting for Dental Labs, Starting With Chrome Cobalt to Enable Fully Digital Workflows

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2021-- Desktop Health, a healthcare business within Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) committed to developing 3D printing and biofabrication solutions for personalized medicine, today announced the expansion of its dental technology portfolio to include a turnkey metal 3D printing solution for dentistry along with the launch of chrome cobalt for use in dental applications. The Shop System TM, one of the world’s fastest metal binder jetting solutions, is now available for pre-order by dental labs, delivering superior surface finish and resolution, and offering a promising pathway for custom dental appliances and surgical guides.
Softwaremartechseries.com

IAB Tech Lab Launches Transparency Center to Combat Fraud and Enable Accountability and Compliance in the Digital Advertising Supply Chain

IAB Tech Lab announced the initial launch of its Tech Lab Transparency Center (Transparency Center). Its goal is to provide a resource that makes it easy for digital advertising participants — buyers, sellers, and ad tech companies — to see which standards media partners have implemented, their level of compliance, certification program results, and more. This will help ensure a safe, privacy-centric ad experience for consumers.
MLBaithority.com

T-Mobile and The Drone Racing League Launch First 5G-Enabled Drone

Custom 5G drone to fly at DRL and T-Mobile events, lifting off this week in Dyersville, Iowa. As part of a broad-reaching partnership to advance 5G-powered drone technology, T-Mobile (TMUS), America’s 5G leader, and The Drone Racing League (DRL), the global, professional drone racing property, launched their first 5G-enabled drone. This is one of the first racing drones in the world to have an embedded 5G module capable of live streaming video directly to the Internet. The drone will bring sports fans closer to the action than ever, streaming high-definition, immersive First Person View (FPV) race footage to broadcasters via T-Mobile’s 5G wireless network, America’s largest, fastest and most reliable.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

NCSoft wants to launch Aion 2 for iOS and Android in 2022

Aion 2 was announced way back in 2018, and since then, players have been eagerly waiting for the title to launch. Thanks to the recent NCSoft's shareholders conference, it has been revealed that the company has plans to launch the game in 2022. Have you been waiting for Aion 2...
TechnologyTechCrunch

Google launches Android 12 beta 4, hitting the platform stability milestone

While the updated version of Android brings a number of new capabilities for developers to tap into, Google urges its developers to first focus on releasing an Android-12-compatible update. If users find their app doesn’t work properly when they upgrade to the new version of Android, they may stop using the app entirely or even uninstall it, the company warns.
Internetmartechseries.com

Edgemesh Launches Edgemesh Server to Enable One-Click Headless Performance for E-commerce Companies

New solution provides retailers with 4x faster site speed and offers modern performance gains without the cost, risk, and lengthy timeline of a headless commerce migration. Edgemesh, provider of an AI platform that delivers the fastest online web experience, today announced the launch of Edgemesh Server to enable one-click headless performance for e-commerce websites. The seamless web acceleration solution provides the performance of headless-style deployments with zero developer effort, eliminating the high cost, risk, and unpredictable timeline that plagues headless commerce migrations.
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

New ASUS BIOS updates enable TPM 2.0 support for Windows 11

ASUS has released BIOS updates for over two hundred motherboard models to automatically enable the built-in TPM 2.0 security process so that users can upgrade to Windows 11. To explain what this means, it is important to give a bit of a background on TPMs and why they are required by Windows 11.
Cell Phonesmobihealthnews.com

RAIsonance Launches SoundPass Biometric Security Tool

RAIsonance, a group of AI-powered companies focused on natural language processing and AI/ML, announced the release of SoundPass, a trio of AI apps that transform sound data signatures into biometric signal data signatures. SoundPass uses artificial intelligence to create a biometric perimeter security bubble around workplaces, entertainment venues, public-facing businesses,...
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Mirion Launches Lab-Pulse™ Internet Of Things Enabled Services For High Purity Germanium Systems

Mirion Technologies, Inc. ("Mirion"), a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets, today announced the launch of Mirion Lab-Pulse™ Services ("LabPulse Services"), a comprehensive value-based Internet of Things offering for High Purity Germanium systems to improve count room and laboratory uptime.
Softwareaithority.com

Claro Enterprise Solutions Launches IoT-Enabled RTLS+ Solutions

Real-Time Location Solutions Leverage Advanced AI, Machine Learning, Video Analytics and Geo-Fencing Capabilities to Solve Critical Problems in Healthcare, Industrial and Commercial Settings. Claro Enterprise Solutions, a leading global technology services company, announced the launch of RTLS+, an IoT-enabled suite of real-time location solutions that addresses critical business problems related...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Seemingly Close To Launching Android's Find My Device Network

Google is working on a crowd-sourced network of Android devices to locate lost smartphones, tablets, and other Android-powered gadgets. Works on this project, codenamed Spot, were first spotted back in June. Now, more information about this Apple-style “Find My Device Network” has emerged, revealing how Google plans to make it work. The details were found inside version 2.4.043_df of the Google Find My Device app (df here stands for dogfood, which is a pre-release version of an app that is meant for internal testing).
EconomyBenzinga

Akerna Launches 'Akerna Connect' – New eCommerce Software Enabling Cannabis Dispensaries To Digitally Reach Customers

Cannabis software company Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) announced its new offering on Wednesday – Akerna Connect. The new eCommerce software provides a suite of digital marketing tools to retailers and dispensaries enabling locations to reach their consumers and enhance their shopping experience through online ordering, loyalty programs and text messaging. Through Akerna...

Comments / 0

Community Policy