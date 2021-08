It’s not just that ransomware attacks have increased dramatically compared to the previous year and the ransom sums continue to skyrocket. Cyber ​​criminals are also increasingly targeting critical infrastructures and attempting to optimize their campaigns and cause maximum damage by attacking the software supply chain. These are the results of the security company Barracuda Networks, which has evaluated 121 ransomware incidents over the past 12 months – an increase of 64 percent within one year.