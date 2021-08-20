Tennessee adds 3 counties under mental health initiative
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have expanded an initiative for youth and young adults who have experienced a first episode of psychosis. The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services says OnTrack TN will be newly available in Montgomery County through the Mental Health Cooperative, Anderson County through Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services, and Rutherford County through Volunteer Behavioral Health Care Services.www.registercitizen.com
