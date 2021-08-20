Special Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-20 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Ramsey; Renville; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Todd; Washington; Wright ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL INTO SOUTHERN MINNESOTA DUE TO LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS Outdoor burning is not recommended. Check burning restrictions and heed instructions from fire officials. Very dry vegetation and breezy winds will produce conditions favorable for rapid wildfire spread over much of central and southern Minnesota today. Sustained southerly winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 20 mph can be expected this afternoon. In addition, fire officials report that grasses and other vegetation are very dry. Around 0.50 inches of rain are expected later this evening.alerts.weather.gov
