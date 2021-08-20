Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anoka County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Ramsey; Renville; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Todd; Washington; Wright ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL INTO SOUTHERN MINNESOTA DUE TO LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS Outdoor burning is not recommended. Check burning restrictions and heed instructions from fire officials. Very dry vegetation and breezy winds will produce conditions favorable for rapid wildfire spread over much of central and southern Minnesota today. Sustained southerly winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 20 mph can be expected this afternoon. In addition, fire officials report that grasses and other vegetation are very dry. Around 0.50 inches of rain are expected later this evening.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Renville County, MN
County
Hennepin County, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Isanti, MN
County
Mcleod County, MN
County
Morrison County, MN
City
Renville, MN
County
Kanabec County, MN
County
Anoka County, MN
County
Carver County, MN
County
Mille Lacs County, MN
County
Scott County, MN
County
Washington County, MN
County
Chisago County, MN
County
Dakota County, MN
County
Isanti County, MN
County
Ramsey County, MN
State
Washington State
County
Sibley County, MN
County
Stearns County, MN
City
Anoka, MN
County
Todd County, MN
City
Dakota, MN
County
Sherburne County, MN
County
Wright County, MN
City
Carver, MN
County
Kandiyohi County, MN
City
Kandiyohi, MN
County
Benton County, MN
County
Meeker County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Chisago#Mille Lacs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Likely Havana syndrome case delays Harris trip to Vietnam

SINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed several hours Tuesday by a “recent possible anomalous health incident,” the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi said. The U.S. government uses that phrase to describe what’s known as “Havana syndrome,” a rash of mysterious health incidents...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died in a London hospital surrounded by his family at the age of 80, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," the spokesperson said.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy