Flow Meter Market Expected to Cross $11.9 Billion by 2026, At a CAGR of 6.3%

Rowing machine is an exercise machine with a sliding seat and oars for exercising the muscles. A rowing machine or indoor rower is a machine used to simulate the action of watercraft rowing for the purpose of exercise or training for rowing. Rowing is considered one of the best forms of exercise to enhance fitness. Individuals with post-surgery injuries and joint issues can also use rowing machines easily. Exhausting physical activities, such as sports that involve considerable jumping and running, put enormous pressure on body joints. Rowing is a low-impact activity that is highly appropriate for fitness freaks with joint issues. It also enables full-body workout to help burn extra fat and calories efficiently. The trend of purchasing indoor rowing machines online and exercising at home as per convenience is growing globally. Changing lifestyles and increasing workload are major factors boosting the need for healthy living. Increasing the adoption of fitness equipment at home due to growing work pressure in the private sector is expected to boost the growth of the rowing machines market over the forecast period.