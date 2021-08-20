Cancel
Green Bay Packers unveil retro all-green, 1950s throwback uniform

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing retro is never out of style, right? The Green Bay Packers are throwing it way back for a uniform this season. On Thursday, the team unveiled an all-green uniform it will wear in Week 7 against the Washington Football Team. It is all green with gold numbers and gold stripes on the jersey sleeves and pants. The look was last worn from 1950 to ’53, an era of Packers football that predated Lambeau Field and Vince Lombardi.

