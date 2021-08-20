Green Bay Packers unveil retro all-green, 1950s throwback uniform

Without Jordan Love, even calling Saturday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets an “exhibition” might have been overstating it, at least from Green Bay’s side. Only three starters according to the team’s initial depth chart suited up with 32 inactive Packers, and one of them didn’t even start this game with Lucas Patrick giving way to the impressive rookie Royce Newman. But while the game had the makings of a dud, at least for a half, the Packers offense played well, the defense flashed early, and the 2021 Packers draft class shined.