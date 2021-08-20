Cancel
Smart Food Logistic Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | Teletrac Navman, Hacobu, Orbcomm--, Sensitech

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest launched report on Worldwide Smart Food Logistic Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Worldwide Smart Food Logistic. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as Orbcomm, Sensitech, Berlinger & Co.AG, Geotab Inc., Kii Corporation, Hacobu Co., Ltd., Teletrac Navman, Monnit Corporation, Controlant, Samsara Networks, Inc., Seaos, Nippon Express co.ltd. & YUSEN LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.

