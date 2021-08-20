Cinematic Photography by Alessio aka nsiries
Take a look at the cinematic photography of Alessio aka nsiries. Alessio (nsiries) is a young Bologna-based photographer and law graduate. He has always considered art as a form of therapy for his personal well-being and he truly believes that it has become a fundamental part of his existence. Photography, as a symbolic and non-verbal language, same as all the other artistic disciplines in which he engages, allows him to create and visualize a bridge that connects his very hidden inner self with the real world.weandthecolor.com
