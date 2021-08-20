Cinematic Photography by Alessio aka nsiries

Luisa Espinoza (@luisa.delvallee) wins the Alpha Female+ #SonyPortraits Challenge for her whimsical "headphones" portrait. "I am always observing objects and turning them in my head," she says. "It is the first thing I do in my creative process and the best way I have to change perspectives and concepts." In this case, a pair of headphones Luisa had at home provided the inspiration to transform the commonplace into something wholly unique. "It took me a while to figure out a way to blend myself into the shape of the headphones, but I finally did it with my 'hair.'"