Lunar Series: Core & Cocktails
Join us for Lunar Series: Core & Cocktails at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa! Enjoy an evening of wellness experiences with a 45-minute core workout followed by cocktails, complimentary valet parking, and night swimming under the stars if you wish on August 20th, September 24th, and October 22nd from 5:30pm-8:30pm. Every event will feature a mindful activation from Spa Estancia and 15% off to Mustangs & Burros. Tickets are $60 and are available for hotel guests and locals. Please bring your own yoga mat.www.sandiegomagazine.com
