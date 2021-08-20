Cancel
Lunar Series: Core & Cocktails

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for Lunar Series: Core & Cocktails at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa! Enjoy an evening of wellness experiences with a 45-minute core workout followed by cocktails, complimentary valet parking, and night swimming under the stars if you wish on August 20th, September 24th, and October 22nd from 5:30pm-8:30pm. Every event will feature a mindful activation from Spa Estancia and 15% off to Mustangs & Burros. Tickets are $60 and are available for hotel guests and locals. Please bring your own yoga mat.

