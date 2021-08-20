Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UK’s regulator approves first drug designed specifically to tackle Covid-19

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LWYXY_0bXYwHfW00
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the approval of Ronapreve is ‘fantastic news’ (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

The medicines regulator has approved use of the first treatment in the UK using man-made antibodies to prevent and fight coronavirus.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said approval of the first drug designed specifically for Covid-19 in the country is “fantastic news” and he hopes it can be rolled out for patients on the NHS “as soon as possible”.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the clinical trial data they had assessed has shown Ronapreve may be used to prevent infection, treat symptoms of acute Covid-19 infection and can reduce the likelihood of being admitted to hospital due to the virus.

Trials took place before widespread vaccination and before the emergence of virus variants.

This treatment will be a significant addition to our armoury to tackle Covid-19

The drug, previously known as REGN-Cov2, was given to former US president Donald Trump when he was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 last year.

It is the first monoclonal antibody combination product approved for use in the prevention and treatment of acute infection from the virus for the UK.

Monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that act like natural human antibodies in the immune system.

The drug, developed by pharmaceutical firms Regeneron and Roche, is given either by injection or infusion and acts at the lining of the respiratory system where it binds tightly to the virus and prevents it from gaining access to the cells, the MHRA said.

Mr Javid said: “The UK is considered a world leader in identifying and rolling out life-saving treatments for Covid-19, once they have been proven safe and effective in our government-backed clinical trials.

“This is fantastic news from the independent medicines regulator and means the UK has approved its first therapeutic designed specifically for Covid-19.

“This treatment will be a significant addition to our armoury to tackle Covid-19 – in addition to our world-renowned vaccination programme and life-saving therapeutics dexamethasone and tocilizumab.

“We are now working at pace with the NHS and expert clinicians to ensure this treatment can be rolled out to NHS patients as soon as possible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LB2BU_0bXYwHfW00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

MHRA interim chief quality and access officer Dr Samantha Atkinson said: “We are pleased to announce the approval of another therapeutic treatment that can be used to help save lives and protect against Covid-19.

“Ronapreve is the first of its kind for the treatment of Covid-19 and, after a meticulous assessment of the data by our expert scientists and clinicians, we are satisfied that this treatment is safe and effective.

“With no compromises on quality, safety and efficacy, the public can trust that the MHRA have conducted a robust and thorough assessment of all the available data.”

The regulator said the Government and NHS will confirm how the treatment will be deployed to patients in due course.

Professor Martin Landray, professor of medicine and epidemiology at the Nuffield Department of Population Health, University of Oxford, said the approval is “an important step forward” and that it could play “an important role” in helping patients at higher risk from the virus.

He said: “The challenge going forward will be in determining which patients should be prioritised for this treatment. Covid is not a rare disease and many people get better of their own accord after a few days of a nasty flu-like illness.

“It would be hard to justify giving what are likely to be limited supplies of a relatively expensive treatment to huge numbers of people who are likely to get better on their own.

“On the other hand, it may play an important role in patients who are at higher risk of developing severe infection and who are more likely to end up in hospital.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Roche#Uk#Nhs#Healthcare#Mhra#Regeneron#University Of Oxford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Antibody tests offered to public for first time

Antibody tests are to be widely offered to the UK public for the first time in a new programme that aims to find out more about how much natural protection people have after getting coronavirus. The government scheme will offer tests to thousands of adults each day. Anyone over 18...
Public Healthbiopharma-reporter.com

First monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 approved for use in UK

The UK health regulator has today given approval for the first monoclonal antibody treatment for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in the UK. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said, following on from its thorough review of the evidence and the recommendation by the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM), the government’s independent expert scientific advisory body, it has approved Ronapreve for use in the prevention and treatment of acute COVID-19 infection.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Covid drug given to Donald Trump approved for use in UK

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said approval of the first treatment designed specifically for Covid-19 in the UK is “fantastic news” and he hopes it can be rolled out for patients on the NHS “as soon as possible”. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the clinical trial data...
Public HealthCNN

US FDA approves first Covid-19 vaccine

US children younger than 12 still can't get vaccinated. While the US Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine today for people age 16 and older, the agency still has its hands full looking to authorize first doses for younger children. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has...
KidsThe Guardian

UK regulator approves Moderna Covid vaccine for older children

Britain’s health regulator has approved Moderna’s Covid vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 17 years. Dr June Raine, the chief executive of the MHRA, said: “I am pleased to confirm that that the Covid-19 vaccine made by Moderna has now been authorised in 12-17 year olds. The vaccine is safe and effective in this age group.
Public Healthfdanews.com

Regeneron’s COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Wins UK Approval

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has approved Regeneron’s antibody cocktail Ronapreve (casirivimab/imdevimab) — known as REGEN-COV in the U.S. — for preventing and treating COVID-19. The conditional marketing authorization was supported by positive results from two phase 3 trials that evaluated the cocktail’s ability to prevent symptomatic...
Pharmaceuticalswgxa.tv

US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Monday, potentially boosting public confidence in the shots and instantly opening the way for more universities, companies and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory. The Pentagon promptly announced it will press ahead with plans to require members of...
Public Healthpharmatimes.com

Valneva starts MHRA regulatory process for COVID-19 vaccine

Valneva has launched rolling submission for initial approval of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001 with the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). VLA2001 is a whole virus, inactivated, adjuvanted vaccine candidate and is the only vaccine candidate of this type currently in clinical trials in Europe. The COVID-19...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-journal.com

UK orders 35 million Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses ahead of possible booster campaign in 2022

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society has made this article free to access in order to help healthcare professionals stay informed about an issue of national importance. To learn more about coronavirus, please visit: https://www.rpharms.com/coronavirus. The UK will receive 35 million more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in late 2022 ahead of...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
HealthRebel Yell

Ivermectin is not recommended as a treatment in the United States

The use of ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug particularly used against mange in animals, caused the American health authorities to react. In fact, the latter have advised against the use of this drug as a preventive treatment against the new coronavirus (Covid-19). The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wrote on Twitter: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, everyone is stopping now! “.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Saint-Herblain (France), August 23, 2021 "“ Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company focused on prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases, today commenced rolling submission, for initial approval of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001, with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom (UK). VLA2001 is a whole virus, inactivated, adjuvanted vaccine candidate and is the only vaccine candidate of this type currently in clinical trials in Europe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy