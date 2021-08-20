Scattered to isolated storms today, with more dry time for the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few downpours and showers continue this morning, but storms become more isolated with more dry time this weekend and breaks for sunshine. From scattered to isolated rain and storms today. We have a partly cloudy afternoon, but there are still some pockets of rain and rumbles of thunder popping up. Sticking with a 20% coverage this afternoon to evening, and a high around 86 degrees. It is a steamy day, so the dew point around 70 degrees makes it feel about 5 degrees warmer.www.wvlt.tv
