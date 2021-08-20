Deeptech Startup AgNext Raises $21 Mn Series A Financing Round
AgNext Technologies, India's leading deep-tech agritech startup, announced on Friday that it has raised a total of $21 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI) fund, which is backed by DisruptAD and managed by Falcon Edge. Existing investors Omnivore and Kalaari Capital also participated in the Series A round.
