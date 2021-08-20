Cancel
Deeptech Startup AgNext Raises $21 Mn Series A Financing Round

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. AgNext Technologies, India’s leading deep-tech agritech startup, announced on Friday that it has raised a total of $21 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI) fund, which is backed by DisruptAD and managed by Falcon Edge. Existing investors Omnivore and Kalaari Capital also participated in the Series A round.

