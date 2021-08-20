Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Historic south Charlotte farmhouse with vintage details asks $880K

By Symphony Webber
Posted by 
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GAfx7_0bXYvpCf00

A historic farmhouse and garden tucked away in south Charlotte is listed at $ 880,000.

Originally a dairy barn, the Patchwork Farm home is being put on the market for the first time in a generation. The property is situated on roughly 2.5 acres, just a 5-minute drive from the Arboretum.

Listing agent Lexie Longstreet says as soon as your tires make contact with the gravel driveway, you’re transported to a simpler time. The Alexander Family Dairy Farm has only had a few owners in the last century.

  • Longstreet says the acreage has been relatively untouched aside from one subdivision.
  • And while the original barn is ready for renovation, Longstreet says it has tons of potential to be a fabulous space.

The exact address is 6440 Shaftesbury Rd . At 3,046 square feet, the main house has 4 beds and 2.5 baths.

Design: The story-and-a-half bungalow maintains its original charm; from the board walls and tin ceiling in the entry to the hardwood and pine floors and vintage light fixtures.

  • Upstairs you’ll find three quaint original bedrooms and a bath.
  • Downstairs is the owner’s suite, formal dining room and kitchen plus a den/family room that was added in the ’60s.
  • Off the kitchen is the “Keeping Room” which has a wall of windows that frame the picturesque backyard.

Longstreet pictures the next buyer to be someone who likes the homes in Plaza Midwood or Dilworth but wants more land. This buyer might be a beekeeper or enjoys gardening or wants to have a space for their kids to run around and play.

Some eye-catching features include the blue cabinetry in the kitchen, an expansive screened-in porch and reclaimed wood beams on the main floor.

Listed by: Lexie Longstreet at Savvy + Co Real Estate.

Here’s a look around the main house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t17PU_0bXYvpCf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19VROt_0bXYvpCf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZYHu_0bXYvpCf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wiTaV_0bXYvpCf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031COO_0bXYvpCf00

The pale blue cabinets in the kitchen catch my eye and are a refreshing departure from the typical white or gray cabinets you see in modern farmhouses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5jmZ_0bXYvpCf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEFuL_0bXYvpCf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaBiU_0bXYvpCf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThSIZ_0bXYvpCf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vDSy_0bXYvpCf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FGn5X_0bXYvpCf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x76EM_0bXYvpCf00

The post Historic south Charlotte farmhouse with vintage details asks $880K appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
640
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Dairy Barn#Farmhouses#Patchwork Farm#Savvy Co Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Rooftop bar and cigar lounge open this week in Uptown’s newest tower

Brace yourself for the onslaught of flower wall selfies on your Instagram come Thursday when two bars open in the new Binaco Tower. The big picture: After over a year of construction- and pandemic-related delays, the highly anticipated Novelty House Rooftop and Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club will open on the fourth and fifth floor […] The post Rooftop bar and cigar lounge open this week in Uptown’s newest tower appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Rocket Pizza is now open in Wesley Heights with glitter cocktails and a taco pizza

A new pizza restaurant and bar called Rocket Pizza is now open in Wesley Heights within walking distance to Bank of America Stadium. The big picture: Rocket Pizza has ambitious expansion plans with four more Charlotte area locations in the works, co-owners Bart Baker and Casey McCormick tell me. Next up, they’ll open a Rocket […] The post Rocket Pizza is now open in Wesley Heights with glitter cocktails and a taco pizza appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Axios Weekday Planner: 26 things to do in Charlotte this week

This Weekday Planner is proudly presented by EchoPark Automotive. Don’t plan your day around car shopping – with EchoPark, you can find your new car in less than an hour.  MONDAY, AUGUST 23 Virtual Mindfulness with the Bechtler Museum Online | 11am | Free | Details  Why you should go: Tune in virtually to take a […] The post Axios Weekday Planner: 26 things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $340K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 305 Mcninch Street #A: $549,900 Neighborhood: Third Ward Realtor: Jessica Smith at The Redbud Group Features: Modern design, cable railing on stairs, open layout, balcony, tons of natural light. Specs: 2 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,606 […] The post Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $340K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

20 remote jobs in Charlotte

This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent.  Love working from home? Here are 20 current jobs that have remote opportunities around Charlotte. Remote Web Designer at Moonlight Creative.Details. Director of Development at Healing Hands of Joy. Details. Writer, Branded Content at Axios. Details. Web Production Specialist at Jumbo. Details. Account Executive, Axios Local (East) […] The post 20 remote jobs in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte’s biggest festival is off for 2021

We’ll have to wait another year for the return of Charlotte Shout. Blumenthal Performing Arts and Charlotte Center City Partners announced today their decision to postpone the popular arts and culture festival to 2022. Why it matters: Bringing Charlotte Shout back after a two-year hiatus was supposed to be a signal of Uptown’s and Charlotte’s comeback […] The post Charlotte’s biggest festival is off for 2021 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

10 best “friend date” ideas in Charlotte

Making friends as an adult in Charlotte is hard, according to our recent survey of 1,125 Axios Charlotte readers. But 80% of those respondents say they’re open to new friends. In my experience, making new friends is a lot like dating. You start by following each other on social media and like each others posts and […] The post 10 best “friend date” ideas in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

8 best Thai restaurants in Charlotte

Obsessed with Thai food? Same here. Thai Taste reigns king of Charlotte Thai food, according to the Charlotteans on our Instagram. But there’s a growing number of great Thai spots where you can find your fixing of pad Thai, pad gra prow, Thai iced tea and more. Here are top 8 Thai restaurants in Charlotte, […] The post 8 best Thai restaurants in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

The incredible life of Anne Springs Close

Anne Springs Close — the nature-preserving, Kilimanjaro-hiking, world-traveling philanthropist and conservationist who was the last living person to have flown across the Atlantic aboard the Hindenburg — died Friday at the home she’d lived in for 72 years. She was 95. An obituary posted on the page of the greenway that bears her name says the […] The post The incredible life of Anne Springs Close appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Apple season is upon us: 7 pick-your-own orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

This guide is proudly presented by OrthoCarolina – our partners in healthy living. If you want more outdoor itinerary inspiration, check out OrthoCarolina’s blog. Happy exploring. Fall is right around the corner, which means apple cider, apple cider donuts, and, of course, apple picking. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apples within two hours of […] The post Apple season is upon us: 7 pick-your-own orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Lowe’s CEO: Charlotte’s rapid growth is a boom for home improvement retailers

The kind of growth Charlotte is experiencing — we’ve jumped 20% in population since 2020 — is fueling an incredible run for the home improvement industry and retailers like Lowe’s, the Mooresville-based company’s CEO Marvin Ellison told reporters Wednesday. As people move here, they’re buying homes and spending a lot of money sprucing them up. […] The post Lowe’s CEO: Charlotte’s rapid growth is a boom for home improvement retailers appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

Proudly presented by Lowe’s, where talented people go to work with other talented people. Looking to take the next step in your career? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Director, Partnerships, Money at U.S. News & World Report. Details. Senior Manager, Software Engineering – Android Development at Lowe’s. Details. Product Director, Money at U.S. News & World Report. Details. Lead […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Survey says: Making friends as an adult in Charlotte is hard

Last week we shared a survey about friendships in Charlotte. More than half of the respondents say it’s hard to make friends here. But there’s good news, too: people want more friends. Why it matters: Meaningful connections are part of a healthy, happy life. They’re important in any year, and are especially important in a year […] The post Survey says: Making friends as an adult in Charlotte is hard appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

6 things that have made us smile lately

This content was created in partnership with Lineberger Orthodontics – Smile on, CLT. Good news: there’s been a lot of good news this summer. Right now, we could all use a few reasons to smile. That’s why we teamed up with Lineberger Orthodontics (literally the smile pros) to look back at the last few months and remember all […] The post 6 things that have made us smile lately appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Digital real estate platforms make it easier to sell your house — and for Wall Street to buy it.

When online real estate companies such as Opendoor and Offerpad emerged more than five years ago, they promised to simplify a home-buying process for a society that increasingly does most things on an app. But they’re not just making the home buying and selling experience easier for the everyday consumer. They’re also making it easier […] The post Digital real estate platforms make it easier to sell your house — and for Wall Street to buy it. appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte’s first fish spa now open at Carolina Place mall

A different kind of pedicure is now here in Charlotte, and it involves about 100 tiny fish nibbling on your feet. Welcome to Garra Spa, a Florida-based chain of spas that use garra rufa fish or “doctor fish” to increase circulation in your feet and graze on dead skin. How it works: The shop allows walk-ins […] The post Charlotte’s first fish spa now open at Carolina Place mall appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Before and after: Colorless condo transformed into Fourth Ward’s chicest retreat

This Fourth Ward condo is a total jewelry box house: unassuming on the outside, an explosion of color and treasures on the inside. It’s listed at $2.95M is one of 21 units in the exclusive Settlers Place building. Julius Peppers lived here once, before the current owner worked her transformation magic, listing agent Shane McDevitt […] The post Before and after: Colorless condo transformed into Fourth Ward’s chicest retreat appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

A new wine bar in NoDa hopes to have a dive bar vibe

A new wine bar called Bar à Vins is opening in NoDa early next year. What to expect: Longtime friends and sommeliers Natalie Stewart (currently of Fin & Fino) and Jeff Kellogg will bring their expertise to an approachable wine list with retail pricing. Plus, there will be a snack menu with high-low items from […] The post A new wine bar in NoDa hopes to have a dive bar vibe appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

14 food and beverage jobs in Charlotte

This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent.  Here are 14 current jobs in the food and beverage industry around Charlotte. Waitstaff at Alexander Michael’s Tavern. Details. Production Team Member at Sycamore Brewing. Details. Sous Chef at Best Impressions Caterers. Details. Morning Prep Cook at Salud Beer […] The post 14 food and beverage jobs in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

Comments / 3

Community Policy