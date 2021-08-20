Historic south Charlotte farmhouse with vintage details asks $880K

A historic farmhouse and garden tucked away in south Charlotte is listed at $ 880,000.

Originally a dairy barn, the Patchwork Farm home is being put on the market for the first time in a generation. The property is situated on roughly 2.5 acres, just a 5-minute drive from the Arboretum.

Listing agent Lexie Longstreet says as soon as your tires make contact with the gravel driveway, you’re transported to a simpler time. The Alexander Family Dairy Farm has only had a few owners in the last century.

Longstreet says the acreage has been relatively untouched aside from one subdivision.

And while the original barn is ready for renovation, Longstreet says it has tons of potential to be a fabulous space.

The exact address is 6440 Shaftesbury Rd . At 3,046 square feet, the main house has 4 beds and 2.5 baths.

Design: The story-and-a-half bungalow maintains its original charm; from the board walls and tin ceiling in the entry to the hardwood and pine floors and vintage light fixtures.

Upstairs you’ll find three quaint original bedrooms and a bath.

Downstairs is the owner’s suite, formal dining room and kitchen plus a den/family room that was added in the ’60s.

Off the kitchen is the “Keeping Room” which has a wall of windows that frame the picturesque backyard.

Longstreet pictures the next buyer to be someone who likes the homes in Plaza Midwood or Dilworth but wants more land. This buyer might be a beekeeper or enjoys gardening or wants to have a space for their kids to run around and play.

Some eye-catching features include the blue cabinetry in the kitchen, an expansive screened-in porch and reclaimed wood beams on the main floor.

Listed by: Lexie Longstreet at Savvy + Co Real Estate.

Here’s a look around the main house.

