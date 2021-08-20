Cancel
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 20.08.21

By - Anchor https://anchorcapital.co.za/
investing.com
 4 days ago

South African markets closed in the red yesterday, pulled down by broad based losses in platinum mining sector stocks. Moreover, the continued surge in the Delta variant of coronavirus dampened investor sentiment. Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ) Holdings, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ) Platinum and Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe...

za.investing.com

Marketspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Fed and Global Market Risks Linger as 1.3580 Offers Support

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3533-1.3560. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate entered the new week near 2021 lows but could be aided back onto its feet over the coming days if global markets continue to stabilise and the increasing proximity of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Jackson Hole Symposium encourages caution among Dollar bulls, although analyst commentary suggests the risk is of Sterling remaining on its back foot.
StocksFOXBusiness

S&P, Nasdaq rally to records as investors eye Fed's Jackson Hole event

U.S. stock indexes battled to record highs Monday as investors looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve event that could lay out the framework for the central bank to begin tapering its asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.61%, while the S&P 500 and the...
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta

Markets weathered a broad rise in anti-risk sentiment last week. The Dow Jones dropped -1.1% on balance as equity investors seemingly grew more fearful of the delta variant and its contribution to slowing global growth. With the latest US retail sales report underscoring bleak consumer sentiment, hard economic data appeared to emphasize this narrative and likely weighed negatively on risk appetite in similar fashion.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Commodities Race Monday to Big Gains

Energy stocks were ending sharply higher this afternoon amid a more than 5% rebound in global oil prices, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 3.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5.2% gain but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 1.0%.
CurrenciesStreetInsider.com

Dollar slips further as oil jumps, commodity currencies gain

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar eased further on Tuesday as risk-related currencies benefited from rising commodity prices and markets set aside concerns about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant to gauge data that showed a U.S. economy in strong recovery mode. Risk appetite in global markets strengthened after the...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Singapore Exchange said to be eyeing first US dollar bond amid acquisition push

(Aug 24): Singapore Exchange Ltd., the city-state’s sole equities bourse, has hired banks for its first dollar bond offering as it looks to diversify away from stocks business through acquisitions. SGX will hold investor calls from Tuesday for a potential U.S currency note, according to a person familiar with the...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Russian rouble leads currencies higher as oil rebounds

* Rouble rises after hitting its lowest since July 20. * Hungarian forint firms ahead of central bank meeting. Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble led gains among emerging market currencies on Tuesday as oil rebounded from its worst week this year, while a jump in Hong Kong-listed technology stocks lifted the regional equities index.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia stocks drop as govt's bond deal with c.bank irks market

* Malaysia stocks set for best day since Feb. 25 * S.Korea shares enjoy best day since May 10 By Shashwat Awasthi Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian equities slipped on Tuesday as investors kept a cautious stance after the government extended its fiscal deficit financing arrangement with the central bank, a scheme that led to simmering worries last year about the bank's independence. Stocks in Jakarta fell as much as 0.8% after Bank Indonesia (BI) said on Monday it would buy bonds to finance COVID-19 relief measures, similar to a deal that raised concerns over inflation, the rupiah and BI's independence. "Return of 'burden sharing' is likely to reignite medium-term concerns, including on policy credibility & debt monetization," analysts at Bank of America Global Research said in a note. The rupiah strengthened 0.2%, however, as the news coincided with a weaker U.S. dollar and Indonesia relaxing some pandemic-led restrictions. Kunal Kundu, an economist at Societe Generale, maintained a positive view on the bond-buying arrangement. "Spending is important at this stage. If government revenue resource is a problem, then debt monetisation is the answer," he said. "Given that the Indonesian government has showcased its strong desire to remain on the path of fiscal consolidation, higher level of debt monetisation should not derail the sentiment." Stock markets in Malaysia, the Philippines, and South Korea climbed more than 1% each, helped by vaccine optimism in the United States and easing concerns around the Federal Reserve's policy settings. South Korea's KOSPI and the won, which have endured a lacklustre third quarter so far, strengthened for a second straight session. The Bank of Korea is expected to raise interest rates on Thursday, making it the first major central bank in Asia to do so, a Reuters poll showed. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yield down 2.1 basis points at 6.36%. ** Top gainers on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl index include Sime Darby Plantation up 6.4% and Sime Darby Bhd up 4.2%. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0710 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY % YTD % % Japan -0.13 -5.99 0.87 1.05 China.
Marketsinvesting.com

Markets Up on a Strong Commodities Run

Spot gold broke the $1 800/oz threshold on Monday as investors flocked to bullion due to a softer greenback, rising Covid-19 infections and expectations that the US Federal Reserve might delay tapering economic support. Brent crude also enjoyed a superb day, jumping over 5% in light of a weaker US...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Commodity-linked stocks push FTSE 100 higher

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Aug 24 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, led by heavyweight miners, while a recent rise in coronavirus infections and slower global economic growth eased some worries that central banks could taper asset purchases sooner than expected.
Marketsinvesting.com

With Water An Ever-More-Valuable Commodity, 2 ETFs To Dip Into

We cannot survive without water. As a result of the increasing global population, climate change and the degradation of lakes and rivers, water resources are coming under pressure. In addition to scarcity, establishing and maintaining water systems typically requires significant capital investments. These factors have not gone unnoticed on Wall Street, which now regards water as an important commodity.
MarketsUS News and World Report

Dollar Holds Near Five-Day Low as Commodity Currencies Gain

LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar was steady on Tuesday, near the previous session's five-day low, as markets appeared less concerned by the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant while risk-related currencies benefited from rising commodity prices. Risk appetite in global markets strengthened after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full...
Marketsinvesting.com

Hexo Positions Itself To Get In On U.S. Cannabis Market

Even though the long-awaited US move to legalize cannabis still has no firm timeline, the lack of clarity is not stopping marijuana growers from continuing to make strategic moves to put themselves in position so they can take full advantage of the eventuality. The latest example came late last week,...
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.87%

Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.87%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Fujikura...
Businessinvesting.com

Markets Believe Powell Will Pass On Taper

More signs of weakening economic growth coupled with rising Delta variant cases, oh and a 2% market decline, seems to be enough in the market’s infinite wisdom to call off the taper dogs. Judged by the market’s exuberant behavior heading into Jackson Hole, it is now believed by many investors Fed Chair Jerome Powell will pass on a September/October timeframe to begin tapering QE. Most equity markets are near or back to record highs and showing signs of strength again this morning.
Stocksinvesting.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE 100 jumps, oil rebounds after weakness, Bitcoin above $50K

Investing.com – The FTSE 100 jumped on Monday amid a broad risk-positive trading day which saw most of the major global stock indices trade in the green. Sainsbury 's (LON:SBRY) shares surged higher after the company is reportedly a target of private equity groups. The reported interest helped the shares rally almost 15% and led the FTSE 250 to fresh all-time highs.
Businessinvesting.com

Iron Ore Jumps as Bets on Economic Recovery Fuel Demand Optimism

(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore surged on expectations a recovery in economic growth, including additional support from the Chinese government, will boost demand for steel. Futures in Singapore rebounded as much as 10% as a potential boost to the U.S. vaccination drive lifted sentiment across assets from stocks to base metals. Separately, China’s central bank chief vowed to stabilize the supply of credit and boost the amount of money supporting smaller businesses and the real economy after both credit and economic growth slowed in July.
Stocksinvesting.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE 100 ekes out gains, midcaps outperform, oil jumps on Pemex fire

Cryptocurrencies fall as Bitcoin fails to hold above $50,000. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 posted slight gains on Tuesday amid quiet news flow ahead of the Kansas City Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium. Sainsbury 's (LON:SBRY) shares lagged, paring back some of the gains seen on Monday amid reports that private equity was interested in the supermarket chain. Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS) shares rallied on hopes they’ll be the next takeover target and as both Berenberg and Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) raised their price target for the retailer.
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks trade higher as investors prep for Fed summit

Wall Street stocks were in the green early on Monday as market participants await the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium later in the week. As of 1545 BST, the Dow Jones futures Industrial Average was up 0.68% at 35,357.62, while the S&P 500 was 0.81% firmer at 4,477.85 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 1.17% stronger at 14,886.66.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Currency Market: TWI, NZD/EM, AUD/EM, GBP/EM

Evey 5 years, central banks complete reviews to Trade Weight Indices and annual reviews to include or eliminate currencies based on trade. Normally, the threshold is 1% trade to inclusion or elimination decisions based on annual reviews. What changes yearly are the weights in the index assigned to each currency. The 5 year overhaul is a complete revamp to a trade weight index so to change the base period by addition of 5 years and to include or eliminate certain currencies.

