Investing.com – The strong run since early August was followed by the one to $ 1.34 on Sunday, marking a horizontal resistance line. Since about half of the downward trend in April / June had also been caught up, the hurdle there turned out to be too strong. The fact that there is also an internal trend line in this haze makes the resistance all the more massive. Nevertheless, good supports have already formed on the underside, which can prevent a more significant correction in the Ripple XRP.